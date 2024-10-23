Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 1,001 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after acquiring an additional 142,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after acquiring an additional 284,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,901,000 after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

NYSE EPD opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

