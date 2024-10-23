Albert D Mason Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 532,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6,001.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,078.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 57,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NYSE:LNG opened at $182.41 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day moving average of $171.87.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

