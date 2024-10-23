Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $252.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

