Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Invests $225,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 140,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

