Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,590,064.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,590,064.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $473,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,092.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,014. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.47. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The business had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

