Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/21/2024 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.75 to $20.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Alpine Income Property Trust is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $248.88 million, a PE ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 509.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

