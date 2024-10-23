Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %
ASPS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.
