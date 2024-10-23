Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Rodman & Renshaw

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Rodman & Renshaw from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

ANRO stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $252,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $462,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.