Altus Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $141.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,546. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $144.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.20.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
