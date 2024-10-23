Altus Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $141.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,546. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $144.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.20.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.