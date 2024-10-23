Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 468 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,053,105. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $227.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

