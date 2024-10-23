Altus Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.38. 654,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.