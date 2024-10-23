Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $187.05 and last traded at $187.66. Approximately 6,825,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 41,019,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.70.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

