American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV) Shares Purchased by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLV. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82.

About American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

