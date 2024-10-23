Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Amphenol also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.840 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. 6,593,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,065. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

