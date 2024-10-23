Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.