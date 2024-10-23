Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $15.00. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 1,302,663 shares trading hands.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,096,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 594,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 105,421 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

