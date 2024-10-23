Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 324,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

