Analysts Offer Predictions for AEM Q3 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,306,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,620,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,001 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,007,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,051,000 after purchasing an additional 874,920 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,106,000 after purchasing an additional 672,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,151,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

