Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:AFN Q3 Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Sunday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFN. CIBC lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.67.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$48.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$929.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.56. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$45.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.25). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of C$351.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.51 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

