Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $38.88 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,923.90 or 0.04398147 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $38.88 million and approximately $3,713.92 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 13,297 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr’s Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.

[Telegram](https://t.me/stkrsupport)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/uYaNu23Ww7)[Medium](https://medium.com/ankr-network)"

