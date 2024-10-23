ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $520,157.92

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $76.55 million and $520,157.92 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00251064 BTC.

About ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol was first traded on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,868,484 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 92,356,281.5368165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.86397012 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $527,361.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

