Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

