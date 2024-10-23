Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 2.1% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 636,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 247,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 53.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

