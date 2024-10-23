Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 55,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

