Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 33,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 260,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,435. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile



Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

