Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

