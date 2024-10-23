Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 5,948 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,410,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 186,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after purchasing an additional 149,017 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,385. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.