ATB Capital Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Stephens raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$171.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.3 %

CNR traded up C$2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$157.16. The company had a trading volume of 711,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$157.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$164.40. The stock has a market cap of C$98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.16 and a 52 week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. Also, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Insiders have bought 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.