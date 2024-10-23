AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 720,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in AT&T by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,390,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,499,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.