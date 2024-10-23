Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00007746 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $784.36 million and approximately $67.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,535,866 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,527,232.04273376 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.26278521 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 483 active market(s) with $55,370,788.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

