Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $37.23 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $513.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

