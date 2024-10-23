BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

BKU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 111,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,220. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,576.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Hovde Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

