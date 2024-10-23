Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Purchases A$49,990.00 in Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.00 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,990.00 ($33,326.67).

Bapcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.62, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bapcor Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.40%.

About Bapcor

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

