BayFirst Financial (BAFN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.01%.

NASDAQ:BAFN opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. BayFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

