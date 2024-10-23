Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.13. Approximately 86,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 362,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $980.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.63%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,086,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 143,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $15,411,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 459,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 99,959 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 63.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 333,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

