Beldex Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $508.62 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.10 or 0.03892277 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00040724 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,601,877 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,901,877 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

