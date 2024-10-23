Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Belmont Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.

