Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

