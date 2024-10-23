Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.
Several research firms have weighed in on BNTC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $12.89.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
