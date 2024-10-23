Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 20.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $5,881,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 64,092 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

