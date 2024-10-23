BetterWealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

BetterWealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 0.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,641.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. 4,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.20.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

