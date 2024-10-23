BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Holdings Cut by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,396 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $59,341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 575,084 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 344,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 230,435 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.61. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $105.81.

Insider Transactions at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,639.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,058.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,550.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

