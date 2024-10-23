Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.21 Million

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be purchased for $170.41 or 0.00259094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $202.12 million and $4.21 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL was first traded on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,186,066 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. The official website for Binance Staked SOL is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024 and operates on the Solana platform.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Staked SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

