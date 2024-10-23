BitShares Market Cap Hits $4.74 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $67,596.09 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000541 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

