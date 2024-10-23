Bittensor Price Tops $528.42 on Top Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $528.42 or 0.00794350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $3.90 billion and approximately $129.61 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bittensor has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00244806 BTC.

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 544.71450229 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $110,908,584.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

