BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 108,716 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,276,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,716 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $108,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

