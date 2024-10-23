BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 215,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after acquiring an additional 118,254 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.19. The firm has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

