BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after acquiring an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average of $165.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

