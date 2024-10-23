Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) vs. Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Financial Comparison

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Borealis Foods and Real Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Good Food 0 1 0 0 2.00

Real Good Food has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,539.34%. Given Real Good Food’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$2.94 million N/A N/A Real Good Food $141.59 million 0.09 -$10.98 million ($2.07) -0.18

This table compares Borealis Foods and Real Good Food”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Borealis Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Good Food.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A -108.01% -7.73% Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Good Food has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Real Good Food shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Real Good Food beats Borealis Foods on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company distributes its products via retail partners across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe and also sells its products online. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

