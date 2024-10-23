Boston Beer’s (SAM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $389.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s previous close.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.92.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,493. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.03. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $378.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 61.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

