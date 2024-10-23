Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.890-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.89-0.92 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

