Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.890-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.89-0.92 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.